MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) recorded 24 more Filipinos overseas who tested positive for the coronavirus, raising the total to 2,845 as of Friday, May 29.

There were 6 new fatalities, pushing the coronavirus death toll among Filipinos abroad to 340.

The confirmed cases include 1,558 still being treated and 947 who have recovered.

“The DFA personnel in our FSPs (foreign service posts) continue to actively monitor the status of the Filipino community abroad and work to safely repatriate more of our stranded nationals home,” it said in a statement.

Cases were spread across 47 countries with the following breakdown per region:

Asia Pacific

13 countries included

Total: 487

Undergoing treatment: 139

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 346

Deaths: 2

Europe

16 countries included

Total: 816

Undergoing treatment: 467

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 258

Deaths: 91

Middle East and Africa

12 countries included

Total: 909

Undergoing treatment: 682

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 130

Deaths: 97

Americas

6 countries included

Total: 633

Undergoing treatment: 270

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 213

Deaths: 150

Of the 2,845 cases, 954 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.

In the Philippines, a total of 15,588 confirmed cases were counted, with 539 new cases reported as of Thursday. The increase in cases was the highest count of new cases recorded so far and comes as lockdown restrictions are eased throughout the country.

The confirmed cases included 921 deaths and 3,598 recoveries.

Cases continue to increase worldwide, with over 5.8 million cases and 360,000 deaths seen in over 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com