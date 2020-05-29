MANILA, Philippines – Despite the easing of lockdown restrictions throughout the Philippines, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said the suspension of visas issued to foreigners remain in place for now.

"The DFA informs the public that the temporary suspension of visa-free privileges and visa issuance in all its foreign service posts is still in effect until further notice," the agency said in an advisory on Friday, May 29.

A recap: The Philippines earlier stopped issuing visas to foreigners worldwide last March 16, after strict lockdowns were imposed on the island-group of Luzon and other areas in the Philippines to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Following the announcement, foreigners from at least 100 countries enjoying visa-free privileges were prohibited from traveling to the Philippines temporarily.

All Philippine visas previously issued to foreigners were likewise deemed canceled.

Only visas already issued to Filipinos’ foreign spouses and children remained valid.

Aside from this, visas previously issued to accredited foreign government and international organization officials and their dependents also remain valid and will be honored when entering the country.

Meanwhile, inbound international charter and commercial flights had been allowed to land at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) starting May 11, though at a limited capacity. – Rappler.com

