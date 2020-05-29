MANILA, Philippines – Coronavirus cases among health workers in the Philippines reached 2,480 as of Thursday, May 28, according to the Department of Health.

The tally reported Friday, May 29, was 28 cases higher than the previous day's figure of 2,452.

No new COVID-19 fatalities among health workers have been reported since May 10, keeping the death toll at 31, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said. The number of recoveries also stood at 1,228, as no new recoveries were reported.

Of the 1,221 active coronavirus cases among health workers in the country, two are experiencing severe symptoms, 946 have mild symptoms, while 273 are asymptomatic.

The tally include 695 doctors, 905 nurses, 155 nursing assistants, 93 medical technologists, 46 radiologic technologists, and 308 non-medical staff.

As of this posting, the health department has yet to release its latest tally of new coronavirus cases in the country. – Rappler.com