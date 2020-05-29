BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – The mining town of Itogon in Benguet province recorded its first COVID-19 case.

“It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that today I received a report from Dr Oliver Guadana (Municipal Health Officer) that one individual (Male, 40 years old) from Proper, Ucab was found to be positive of COVID-19,” said Itogon Mayor Victor Palangdan Friday, May 29.

According to Palangdan, the patient is a jail officer who most probably contracted the disease in the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa where he was assigned.

This is the second time that a uniformed personnel from Cordillera tested positive of COVID-19 after being infected from their workplace in Manila.

Last May 12, Major Rafael Roxas, deputy chief of the Philippine National Police - Crime Laboratory’s Fingerprint Division in Camp Crame, tested positive in Baguio. He surreptitiously entered Baguio to visit his family.

Roxas remains at the Baguio General Hospital after it was determined that he contracted COVID-19 in Manila.

According to Mayor Palangdan, the Itogon patient initially tested regative after a rapid test was conducted before he went home to Itogon,

But the result of the swab test for RT-PCR arrived Friday from RITM, Palangdan said.

“We are now undertaking extensive contact tracing for proper isolation and swab testing. In line with this, I instructed our Chief of Police Major Rommel Sawatang to implement a total lockdown in Barangay Ucab until further notice,” Palangdan said.

This is again the only active case of Benguet province after its last two positive cases recovered early this week. – Rappler.com