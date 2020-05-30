MANILA, Philippines – Commission on Higher Education (CHED) chairperson Prospero de Vera III has urged the Senate to consider the "serious" effects of the pandemic on part-time faculty members of private colleges and universities.

During the Senate finance committee hearing on the government's COVID-19 response on Friday, May 29, De Vera said that more than 50,000 part-time lecturers suffer from the "no teach, no pay" policy of some colleges and universities.

According to De Vera, these faculty members are not part of any financial subsidy program of the government.

"The effect of this economic downturn is that they have no money for their children who will enroll in August," De Vera said.

The CHED chief told Senator Sonny Angara, the Senate panel chairman, that the part-time lecturers have not received any salary since the lockdown in mid-March.

"They have not received anything Mr Chairman. We ask that their plight be seriously considered," De Vera said.

CHED had earlier submitted to lawmakers and the country's economic managers the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on colleges and universities.

Legislators are eyeing cash aid for teachers who have not received their salaries during the 80-day lockdown.

On May 14, the government's coronavirus task force approved the CHED resolution to open classes in colleges and universities based on mode of teaching, with the educational institutions that use "flexible" learning allowed to open anytime in August.

"Flexible learning" for higher education institutions involves a combination of "digital and non-digital technology." De Vera added that this does not necessarily require connectivity. (READ: During pandemic, student climbs a mountain to send class requirement) – Rappler.com