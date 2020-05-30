BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – Four people were killed and two others were injured by lightning in 3 separate incidents in Pangasinan.

Fifty-nine-year-old Gaudencio Tarancho was shepherding his goats from a downpour on Thursday, May 28, in his farm in Barangay Bantog in Asingan town when he was struck by lightning on the chest.

He was brought to the hospital but Tarancho was declared dead on arrival.

On the same day, Benito Tambaga and his friends were walking along the road in Barangay Lawak in Tayug town when he was hit by lightning on the head. His two companions were injured from the strike.

On Tuesday, May 26, two girls aged 15 and 16 were killed by a lightning strike in Barangay Aserda in Mapandan town. The minors lived in Manila but got stranded in Pangasinan due to the coronavirus lockdowns.

The girls were bathing in the rain when lightning hit the back of the house where they were staying.

They were brought to the municipal hospital but they, too, were declared dead on arrival. – Rappler.com