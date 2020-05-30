MANILA, Philippines – The number of coronavirus cases in the country reached 17,224 as of 8 pm on Saturday, May 30, as the Department of Health (DOH) reported 590 new confirmed cases.

This is the second day that the DOH distinguished “fresh cases” from “late cases,” or those that had been piled up in its testing backlog.

There were 252 fresh cases on Saturday, the DOH said, and 338 late cases.

Another 8 people died of the disease, bringing the total death toll to 950.

Meanwhile, 88 more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 3,808.

On Thursday, May 28, the DOH recorded 539 new COVID-19 cases, at the time the highest single-day tally in the country. Then on Friday, May 29, the agency counted 1,046 new cases – a new single-day record.

Of the 1,046 new reported cases on Friday, the DOH said only 46 were fresh cases, and the other 1,000 were late cases released 4 days before, as the agency tried to catch up with its backlog.

It has been 15 days since the government began easing quarantine rules across the country.

On Monday, June 1, Metro Manila, Davao City, the Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, Pangasinan, and Albay will shift to the less restrictive general community quarantine.

This is despite bulk of the new cases still coming in from Metro Manila; 162 of the 252 fresh cases, and 218 of the 338 late cases on Saturday.

These areas are relatively populous, and were kept under stricter community quarantine measures longer than other parts of the country because of their higher concentrations of coronavirus cases.

Public health experts earlier said coronavirus cases may be expected to rise after community quarantine measures are eased, and economic activity is spurred. – Rappler.com