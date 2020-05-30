MANILA, Philippines – Another 24 Filipinos abroad have contracted the novel coronavirus, bringing the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 among overseas Filipinos to 2,869, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Saturday, May 30.

No new coronavirus deaths were recorded among overseas Filipinos since Friday, May 29.

Meanwhile, 28 more patients have recovered from the disease or have been discharged from hospital, bringing total recoveries among overseas Filipinos to 975.

Most of the new recoveries were from the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, and Europe.

Some 1,554 Filipino patients are currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in different countries.

Confirmed cases of Filipinos with the coronavirus are spread out among 47 countries across 4 regions. They are:

Asia Pacific: 13 countries

Total: 488

Undergoing treatment: 137

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 349

Deaths: 2

Middle East & Africa: 12 countries

Total: 909

Undergoing treatment: 682

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 130

Deaths: 97

Europe: 16 countries

Total: 817

Undergoing treatment: 467

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 259

Deaths: 91

Americas: 6 countries

Total: 655

Undergoing treatment: 268

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 237

Deaths: 150

Of the total 2,869 confirmed cases, 954 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health (DOH), which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations.

“The latest figures continue to highlight the different stages of the COVID-19 story across the four major geographic regions, where Europe and Middle East still have the highest number of recorded Filipinos infected with COVID-19, Asia-Pacific has the fewest cases and most recoveries, while the Americas still have the highest number of fatalities. Experts are now also studying why fatalities are comparatively much lower in the Asia-Pacific region,” the DFA said.

In the Philippines, the DOH has recorded 16,634 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 942 deaths and 3,720 recoveries as of Friday, May 29. – Rappler.com