CEBU, Philippines – Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said Saturday, May 30, she would appeal to the government's coronavirus task force (IATF) to lift Cebu province’s general community quarantine (GCQ) status.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said during a virtual press briefing Saturday that the entire Central Visayas (Region VII) would remain under general community quarantine from June 1 to June 15. The province of Cebu is part of Central Visayas.

Also included in that directive of Region VII areas under GCQ are Cebu City and Mandaue City.

Prior to Roque's announcement, the province of Cebu was preparing to transition to a less-restrictive modified general community quarantine because of a pronouncement of President Rodrigo Duterte Thursday night, May 28.

However, an IATF resolution released Wednesday, May 27, also classified the province of Cebu among the areas to remain in GCQ.

"I have already talked to the co-chair of our regional IATF, that we will appeal because this is not what the province intends to do," she said.

"We should move on to the next level or even beyond that. Because we are ready for that," Garcia added. – Rappler.com