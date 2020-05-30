DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio downplayed the recent resignations at the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC), which is among the country's subnational labs for coronavirus, and said the hospital had started to recruit new health workers.

SPMC medical professional staff chief Dr Ricardo Audan said the resignations were triggered by concerns over contracting the virus.



"They are within their rights to resign. We will not judge them,” Duterte said.

Duterte said that according to SPMC chief of hospital, Dr Leopoldo Vega, the situation has not affected the hospital's operations.

"In fact, they have new recruits. Around 50 nurses and they also hired other staff like radtech and medtech and other allied personnel. They are not worried much about the resignations,” Duterte said over Davao City Disaster Radio.

As of Thursday, May 28, there were 28 hospital staff positive for coronavirus – 13 doctors, 7 nurses, and 6 administrative staff.

Vega had previously said that the positive cases showed only minor symptoms, and had no underlying medical conditions that could worsen their health.

SPMC had tested 1,661 of its employees; of that number, 414 await their results.

The Davao del Sur Provincial Hospital (DSPH) in Digos City had temporarily closed because 8 of its workers tested positive for the virus. Patients who were being treated thire were moved to tents.

Digos City Mayor Josef Cagas said the DSPH is being disinfected to ensure the safety of their patients. – Rappler.com