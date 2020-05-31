MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported 2,315 new coronavirus cases involving Filipinos abroad, putting the total number at 5,184 as of Sunday, May 31.

According to the DFA, the huge increase is due to delayed information received by its offices in the Middle East.

"The spike in numbers is due to some late reports received by our Posts in the Middle East where many host governments implement strict data privacy and confidentiality rules," the DFA said.

Out of the total number, 2,694 are undergoing treatment while 2,151 have already recovered or been discharged from the hospital.

The number of deaths, meanwhile, was revised to 339 compared to the 340 reported on Saturday, May 30. According to the DFA, one patient initially reported dead was found to be in critical condition.

Confirmed cases of Filipinos with the coronavirus are spread out among 47 countries, mostly in Middle East and Africa with 3,219 cases.

Nearly half of the deaths are in the Americas, with 150 deaths as of Sunday.

The Department of Health has verified 957 of the cases, based on the 2005 International Health Regulations of the World Health Organization.

Below is a breakdown of cases per region:

Asia Pacific

13 countries

Total: 489

Undergoing treatment: 136

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 351

Deaths: 2

Middle East & Africa

12 countries

Total: 3,219

Undergoing treatment: 1,818

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 1,304

Deaths: 97

Europe

16 countries

Total: 821

Undergoing treatment: 472

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 259

Deaths: 90

Americas

6 countries

Total: 655

Undergoing treatment: 268

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 237

Deaths: 150

"The department will continue to work with and engage host governments for a more timely reporting of COVID-19 cases involving Filipinos abroad," the DFA said. – Rappler.com