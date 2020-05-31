MANILA, Philippines – With Metro Manila placed under general community quarantine (GCQ) starting Monday, June 1, taxis and transport network vehicle services (TNVS) will be allowed to ply the metropolis again.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) announced through its Facebook page on Sunday, May 31, that it has approved a total of 23,067 units that can transport passengers beginning Monday.

Of the number, 18,629 are TNVS units like Grab and 4,438 are taxis. (READ: LTFRB limits number of taxis, TNVS operating during GCQ)

The agency included in its Facebook post the links for its lists of approved units.

The LTFRB then reminded drivers and operators to follow health protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19, as stated in the guidelines in Memorandum Circular No. 2020-018.

Among others, drivers are required to wear face masks and gloves, disinfect their vehicle regularly, set up a transparent divider between passenger and driver, and maintain a logbook for contact tracing purposes.

Passengers should also wear face masks when boarding these vehicles. In addition, under government guidelines, only up to 3 passengers are allowed (apart from the driver), or a maximum of two in the back row and one in the front row.

The LTFRB also reiterated that there will be no fare hikes for these approved units, and only cashless transactions are accepted.

READ: LTFRB MC 2020-018 guidelines for taxis and TNVS operators during GCQ. It also limits the number of operators depending on the demand @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/5RSm0xXluy — Aika Rey (@reyaika) May 15, 2020

Public transportation was suspended when Metro Manila was under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) and later, modified ECQ. – Rappler.com