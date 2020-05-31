MANILA, Philippines – Traffic was light along some major roads in Quezon City on Sunday, May 31, the last day of the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) in Metro Manila.

The capital region will shift to general community quarantine (GCQ) on Monday, June 1. (READ: EXPLAINER: What's modified ECQ and modified GCQ?)

Under GCQ, public transportation will resume operations, but at a limited capacity and with observance of health protocols. Salons and barbershops will also be allowed to resume operations in GCQ areas.

But a group of University of the Philippines experts and scientists said data from the Department of Health (DOH) show it may be "premature" to ease quarantine measures in Metro Manila.

As of Sunday, the number of coronavirus cases in the country reached 18,086, as the DOH reported 862 new cases. – Rappler.com