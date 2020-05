MANILA, Philippines – The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Sunday, May 31, released the list of point-to-point (P2P) buses and their routes that will be operational starting Monday, June 1.

According to the LTFRB, the resumption of P2P operations is in line with the start of the general community quarantine (GCQ) in Metro Manila.

Under GCQ, mass transportation will be at limited capacity and subject to health protocols to prevent transmission of the coronavirus.

Below are the P2P bus companies, routes, and terminals.

DELTA NEOSOLUTIONS

Routes:

Katipunan, Quezon City (UP Town Center) to Makati City (Greenbelt 3)

Eastwood, Quezon City to Makati City (Glorietta 3)

PRECIOUS GRACE TRANSPORT

Routes:

Sta Maria, Bulacan (Cay Pombo and Sta Clara terminals) to North EDSA (TriNoma)

Malolos City, Bulacan (Robinsons Malolos) to North EDSA (TriNoma)

METROEXPRESS TRANSPORT

Routes:

Taguig City (Vista Mall Taguig) to Makati City (Trasierra)

Taguig City (Vista Mall Taguig) to Ortigas (Starmall Shaw, EDSA)

Bacoor City, Cavite (Vista Mall Daang Hari/Molino) to Makati City (Trasierra)

Dasmariñas City, Cavite (Vista Mall Dasmariñas) to Makati City (Trasierra)

Bacoor City, Cavite (Vista Mall Daang Hari/Molino) to Alabang, Muntinlupa City (Starmall Alabang)

Dasmariñas City, Cavite (Vista Mall Dasmariñas) to Alabang, Muntinlupa City (Starmall Alabang)

SAULOG TRANSIT

Routes:

Sangley, Cavite (Sangley Airport) to Genesis Transport Terminal (EDSA corner Taft Avenue, Pasay City)

TASTRANS

Routes:

Nuvali, Sta Rosa City, Laguna to Makati City (Glorietta-Palm Drive)

SAN AGUSTIN

Routes:

Las Piñas City (Las Piñas Southmall) to Makati City (Trasierra)

Noveleta, Cavite (Puregold and AllHome) to Makati City (Trasierra)

Imus, Cavite (Imus District) to Makati City (Trasierra)

RRCG TRANSPORT

Routes:

Alabang, Muntinlupa City (Alabang Town Center, Ayala Malls Southpark) to Makati City (Greenbelt 1 and 5)

Alabang, Muntinlupa City (Starmall Alabang) to Ortigas (Starmall EDSA Shaw with stops at SM Megamall and Robinsons Galleria)

Antipolo City, Rizal (SM City Masinag) to Makati City (Greenbelt 5)

Antipolo City, Rizal (Robinsons Place Antipolo) to Ortigas (Robinsons Galleria)

Cainta, Rizal (Robinsons Cainta) to Makati City (Greenbelt 1)

HM TRANSPORT

Routes:

Fairview, Quezon City (Robinsons Novaliches) to Makati City (Glorietta 3)

Ortigas (Robinsons Galleria) to Makati City (Glorietta 3)

SAINT ROSE TRANSIT

Routes:

Calamba, Laguna (SM Calamba) to Lawton, Manila (Lawton Multimodal Terminal)

Calamba, Laguna (SM Calamba) to Makati City (Glorietta)

Calamba, Laguna (SM Calamba) to Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City (Market Market)

