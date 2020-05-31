MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Railways (PNR) will deploy 8 trains to ferry passengers as Metro Manila eases into general community quarantine (GCQ) starting Monday, June 1.

PNR General Manager Junn Magno said 6 of the 8 trains are newly acquired diesel multiple units from Indonesia. These units will ply the routes from Governor Pascual to Bicutan, Tutuban to Alabang, and Tutuban to Calamba.

"Bukod po sa pagiging mas ligtas at komportable ng mga ito, gawa sa PVC ang mga silya nito na mas madaling linisin at mas hindi kakapitan ng mga sakit," Magno said in a statement on Sunday, May 31.

(Aside from these trains will be much safer and comfortable, the seats are made of PVC, which is easier to disinfect and harder for viruses to stay on the surface.)

PNR management said seats inside the trains are marked with stickers to show where passengers may sit or stand, for physical distancing measures.

According to Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, the resumption of PNR operations "entails a calculated, gradual, and partial approach."

"Ayaw nating maging dahilan ng pagkahawa sa COVID-19 ang ating mga tren," he said. "Bukod sa pagsiguro ng mobility at convenience, nakaatang din po sa atin ang responsibilidad na tumulong sa pag-iwas ng pagkalat ng sakit na COVID-19."

(We don't want our trains to be the reason behind COVID-19 transmission. Aside from ensuring mobilty and convenience, we have the responsibility to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.)

As of Sunday, May 31, the Philippines has 18,086 coronavirus cases, with 957 deaths and 3,909 recoveries. – Rappler.com