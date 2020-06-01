MANILA, Philippines – Starting Monday, June 1, residents in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ) no longer need a quarantine pass to step out of their homes, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said in a statement Sunday, May 31.

Barangays deemed "critical" or "high-risk" by local government units (LGUs) on account of many residents still being positive for the coronavirus may, however, require these passes. The same will apply to "buffer zones" where monitoring and contract-tracing acitvities are still underway. (READ: ECQ, MECQ, GCQ, MGCQ: Who can go where?)

“Hindi na po natin kailangan ng quarantine pass para payagang makalabas sa ating bahay, pero hindi po ito ‘unli’ na kahit anong oras ay puwede. Patuloy pa rin po ang pagpapatupad ng curfew hours ng ating mga local government units (LGUs) at puwede rin pong i-require ang quarantine pass ng mga LGUs sa piling lugar sa kanilang nasasakupan,” said DILG Secretary Eduardo M. Año.

(We will no longer need quarantine passes to leave our homes, but this isn't an unlimited pass that will allow you to step out any time. The LGUs will still be imposing curfew hours, and they can still require quarantine passes in select areas under their jurisdiction.)

"Mayors should, therefore, announce through their official social media accounts or whatever means kung required pa rin ang quarantine pass sa ilang lugar sa kanila (if quarantine passes are still required in select areas),” he added.

Travel passes still required

As for travel across provinces and other regions, DILG Undersecretary and Spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said travel passes will still be needed. These passes can be obtained at the help desk of the nearest Philippine National Police (PNP) station, upon presentation of a medical certificate from the municipal or city health office.

"Nasa public health emergency pa rin tayo and the government still needs to control the movement of people para hindi kumalat ang virus,” he said.

(We are still in a pubic health emergency, and the government still needs to control the movement of people to keep the virus from spreading.)

However, those who need to cross borders for work are exempt, according to Malaya.

“In such cases, they only need to present their company ID or documents from their office or company justifying the reason for such travel,” he said.

To ensure compliance, the PNP Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) will set up random and mobile checkpoints through its “Oplan Habol” and “Oplan Sita” operations.

“Huwag po tayong magpabaya at magrelax. Sundin pa rin po natin ang health protocols na palagiang paghuhugas ng kamay, pagsuot ng mask at physical distancing. Ang iniiwasan po natin ay bumalik tayo sa square one at lumobo ulit ang mga kaso ng COVID-19,” he added. (READ: Despite GCQ, Metro Manila still far from winning COVID-19 battle)

(Let's not keep our guards down. We should still follow health protocols such as frequent washing of hands, wearing of masks, and physical distancing. We are trying to avoid going back to square one and seeing a surge again in COVID-19 cases.)

As of Sunday, there are 18,086 coronavirus cases in the Philippines, with 957 deaths and 3,909 recoveries. – Rappler.com