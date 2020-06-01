MANILA, Philippines – Traffic is light to moderate in Quezon City on the first day of general community quarantine (GCQ) in Metro Manila on Monday morning, June 1.

Metro Manila shifted to GCQ on Monday. (READ: EXPLAINER: What's modified ECQ and modified GCQ?)

Under GCQ, public transportation resumes operations, but at a limited capacity and with health protocols in place.



A group of University of the Philippines experts and scientists earlier warned against this shift, saying it may be "premature" to ease quarantine measures in Metro Manila.

Before the shift to GCQ, the number of coronavirus cases in the country reached 18,086, as Sunday, May 31, based on Departmet of Health data, with 862 new cases. – Rappler.com

