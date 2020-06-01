CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least 52 health workers have tested positive so far in the Central Visayas, according to a bulletin released on Sunday, May 31, by the Department of Health Region 7.

The health workers who tested positive include:

5 physicians

23 nurses

5 nursing attendants

6 administrative support workers

3 psychologists

3 social workers

2 midwives

This is the total number of health workers who have tested positive so far since January 31, but it was not specified when they were tested.



Nationwide, at least 2,480 are health workers who have tested positive for coronavirus, including 695 doctors, 905 nurses, 155 are nursing assistants, and 93 medical technologists. There were also 46 radiologic technologists and 308 other non-medical hospital staff who tested positive as of May 29. At least 31 health workers have died, while 1,228 recovered.

According to the DOH-7, 103 new cases were reported across the region on May 30.

Majority of the new cases were in Cebu City with 77, followed by Mandaue City with 17 new cases, one new case in Negros Oriental and 7 in Cebu province.

The total number of cases in the Central Visayas is 2,863.

There have been 64 deaths so far, while 390 have been admitted for critical care since January 31.

The latest data release is the latest backlogged report after the regional office stopped reporting data from May 21 onwards on Wednesday, May 27.

According to the Cebu City Health Department, which releases its data independent from the DOH, said they reported 72 new cases in Cebu City on Sunday, May 31.

This brings the total in this city up to 2,274 new cases.

Cebu City just began its general community quarantine on Monday, June 1.

The number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines rose to 18,086 on Sunday, May 31.

The DOH reported there were 862 new cases of the virus. But only 16 were "fresh" cases or their test results were released in the last 3 days, while the remaining 846 were "late" cases from the DOH's testing backlog. – Rappler.com