BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – Dagupan City Mayor Brian Lim said on Monday, June 1, that after having zero active coronavirus cases 2 days ago, the city now has 14 positive COVID-19 patients. All are frontliners who did not have symptoms, Lim said.

On Twitter on Monday, Lim posted that the RT-PCR test results of 9 frontliners came in positive, after 5 others also tested positive on Sunday, May 31.

Lim said that shortly before noon, the city government received 586 results “and our positive cases remain at 14 (infection rate of 2/4%).”

“We are extending assistance to the 14 families. Family members will be PCR-tested and secondary contacts will be rapid kit tested, in line with DOH protocols,” Lim tweeted.

In an earlier post, Lim said that the city's "risk-based testing is to help us ensure the well-being of our frontliners and prevent infections from spreading from asymptomatics to the immuno-compromised."

Dagupan’s COVID-19 focal person, Dr Ophelia Rivera, said that the 586 results were part of the 728 swab specimens submitted to the Philippine Red Cross in Manila.

The patients were swabbed starting May 27 as part of the risk-based mass testing scheme of the city. The city will try to test 200 frontliners for 4 weeks.

“Of the 9 new cases, one of them is from Barangay Turac East in San Carlos City while the rest are from barangays Pantal, Bonuan Gueset, Carael, Caranglaan and Calmay,” Rivera said.

Lim suspended the June 1 implementation of the Executive Order (EO) No 30-A or the basic guidelines for modified general community quarantine, which he signed on May 29.

Issuing EO No 31 on Sunday, Lim said that he was re-imposing the basic guidelines for general community quarantine, which he issued on May 15, through EO No 30. (READ: Dagupan to stay under GCQ as 5 city employees positive for coronavirus) – Rappler.com