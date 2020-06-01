MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Education (DepEd) on Monday, June 1, said all public school teachers will receive P3,500 cash allowance this June for the school year 2020-2021.

During a virtual press briefing, Education Undersecretary Annalyn Sevilla said that it will be up to teachers on how they’re going to spend it.

"Ang dati pong tawag dito ay chalk allowance. Ngayon po ay cash allowance because we're not using chalk anymore," Sevilla said. (It was formerly called chalk allowance. Now it is called cash allowance because we're not using chalk anymore.)

According to Sevilla, DepEd is eyeing to release it on the second week of June.

"We will have a provision, saying that ang mga pangangailangan ng teachers (the needs of the teachers) to transition [to pandemic] and prepare for our Learning Continuity Plan. We will not ask for accounting or receipt. It will be given to them as cash," Sevilla said.

To make sure that learning remains unhampered as the country battles the pandemic, the Department of Education (DepEd) will be implementing a distance learning approach when classes start on August 24. (READ: How other countries are reopening schools during coronavirus pandemic)

The decision to open schools in the middle of the health crisis was met with criticism. (READ: No student left behind? During pandemic, education ‘only for those who can afford’)

Parents and students had criticized the DepEd's decision, as the finances of households have been affected by quarantine policies. Some questioned the policy as some households don't even have access to a computer or the internet. (READ: No student left behind? During pandemic, education ‘only for those who can afford’)

Meanwhile, the DepEd maintained the lack of access to technology should not be a problem as schools will be providing printed modules for students. (READ: No need to buy gadgets, printed materials will be given – DepEd)

The DepEd earlier said it would be conducting another round of its survey starting June 1, which is also the start of the month-long public school enrollment. – Rappler.com