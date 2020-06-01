MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) announced that the number of coronavirus cases in the country climbed further to 18,638 on Monday, June 1.

The increase in cases comes after 119 "fresh" cases and 433 "late" cases were counted on Monday, or 552 more cases.

Another 3 fatalities were counted, raising the death toll to 960.

Meanwhile, 70 more patients recovered, pushing the number of recoveries to 3,979.

While coronavirus cases continue to rise, lockdown restrictions were eased beginning Monday in the capital region of Metro Manila and other parts of the country.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the DOH is also working to clear a backlog of some 6,800 tests that still need to be validated.

Health officials are aiming to reach a target of 30,000 tests to be conducted daily, a target they previously set and missed in May. – Rappler.com