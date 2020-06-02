Watch the interview on Tuesday, June 2, at 6 pm.

MANILA, Philippines – At the onset of the Luzon-wide lockdown, Rappler imposed a work-from-home policy on everyone. Editors, producers, reporters, and all employees stayed home.

In this Rappler Talk, reporter JC Gotinga sits down with video journalists Charles Salazar, Franz Lopez, Naoki Mengua, Jeff Digma, and Nappy Manegdeg to talk about their past coverages.

They also talk about the stories they want to tell after the coronavirus outbreak. – Rappler.com