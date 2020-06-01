CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Hall of Justice remains closed until June 5 after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus, Cebu City Regional Trial Court Executive Judge Macaundas Hadjirasul said on Monday, June 1.

Hadjirasul posted the announcement on his Facebook page.

LOOK: Cebu City Hall of Justice to remain closed until June 5 after a worker tests positive for #coronavirus. Statement from Cebu City Regional Trial Court Executive Judge Macaundas Hadjirasul's Facebook page @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/B6KEkm3DAR — Ryan Macasero (@ryanmacasero) June 1, 2020



Hadjirasul said in a statement that the employee and 28 others were tested on May 15.

General community quarantine began in Cebu on Monday. Under GCQ, courts were supposed to reopen, but with a skeleton staff.

"Nevertheless, our Cebu City Courts (both regional trial courts and municipial trial courts in cities) are still in operation via online filings, etc., and video conferencing hearings, and may still be reached through their respective hotline numbers and email addresses," Hadjirasul said.

The Supreme Court said that all inquiries shall remain electronic in courts in GCQ areas, and no walk-ins will be allowed. This means only those with appointments will be allowed to enter a court building.

The 29 workers who were tested were also quarantined within the Cebu City Hall of Justice at the North Reclamation Area in this city.

There are 2,274 new cases in Cebu City as of Sunday, May 31.

Reported on Monday were 119 "fresh" cases and 433 "late" cases, or a total of 552 more cases.

This brought the new total to 18,638 cases in the Philippines, with 960 deaths and 3,979 recoveries. – Rappler.com