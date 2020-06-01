MANILA, Philippines – With more vehicles plied the roads as quarantine restrictions were eased on Monday, June 1, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) warned it would fine drivers who violate transportation guidelines during the pandemic.

“There are penalties for those who violate guidelines,” LTO operations division officer-in-charge MJ Paras-Leynes said during a Laging Handa press briefing.

Leynes said these included drivers failing to observe sanitary measures, physical distancing practices, and operating without special government-issued permits.

Drivers who are caught not wearing face masks, gloves, and other sanitary protocols would face fines and penalties for reckless driving, Leynes said. Under the LTO’s Joint Administrative Order 2014-01, drivers charged with reckless driving will be fined P2,000 and will need to attend a seminar.

Public and private utility vehicles transporting more than the permitted number of passengers will also face penalties for violating physical distancing measures. (GABAY: Bilang ng pasahero sa pampublikong sasakyan sa ilalim ng GCQ)

Meanwhile, drivers on the road who are not classified as authorized person outside residence but are caught on the road will face up to P3,000 in fines for driving without a license.

Public utility vehicles on the road with no special permit to operate will also face fines, said Leynes, although it's not clear how much. (READ: Over 23,000 TNVS units, taxis can ply Metro Manila roads again under GCQ)

Since Monday, quarantine restrictions have eased over Metro Manila, Cebu City, and other areas in the country. Various parts of the country are on either general community quarantine or modified GCQ, where public transportation is allowed. – Rappler.com

