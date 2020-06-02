BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – Apayao has recorded its first case of COVID-19, a nurse from Conner town.

The Department of Health-Cordillera said that on Monday, June 1, a 28-year-old nurse from Conner town in Apayao tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

The patient has no history of travel outside of Apayao. She is confined in a hospital in nearby Cagayan province.

Conner Mayor Martina Dangoy immediately imposed a total lockdown in Conner from June 1 to 15.

According to Dangoy, strict home quarantine shall be observed in all households and that no movement outside of residences shall be allowed. Access to food and other basic necessities for all residents are to be purchased by the barangay officials only and traveling to and within the municipality shall be extremely restricted.

Of the 6 provinces in Cordillera, only Mountain Province and Kalinga remain unblemished by COVID-19. The previous cases in Abra and Ifugao have recovered.

Ilocos Sur confirms new case

Meanwhile, Ilocos Sur confirmed a new case a month after its lone coronavirus patient recovered.

Ilocos Sur Governor Ryan Luis Singson said that their new COVID-19 case – a nurse – was confirmed on Monday.

"She is a 33-year-old frontliner from Sevilla, Sta Cruz, intermittently going home to Bio, Tagudin, and is employed as a nurse at St Martin de Porres Hospital in Candon City," Singson said.

He said that she was asymptomatic and was about to undergo surgery which was why she was given a swab test for COVID-19.



She was asked to go on self-quarantine but went home to Taguidin instead.

She is now confined at the Ilocos Training and Medical Center in San Fernando City, La Union. – Rappler.com