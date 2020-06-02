MANILA, Philippines – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country reached 18,997, as the Department of Health (DOH) reported 359 new cases on Tuesday, June 2.

Of the 359 newly reported cases, 176 were "fresh" cases and 183 were "late" cases, said DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire. (READ: ‘Fresh’ or ‘late’ cases? DOH still validating 6,800 coronavirus tests)

Another 6 patients died of the disease, bringing the total death toll to 966.

Meanwhile, 84 more patients beat the virus, bringing total recoveries to 4,063.

"Fresh" cases are based on coronavirus test results released to patients within the last 3 days. "Late" cases are counted from test results done earlier but were not immediately validated by the DOH.

With the National Capital Region and other parts of the country previously on lockdown easing into general community quarantine starting Monday, June 1, the government has urged private companies to prevent transmissions of the novel coronavirus among their employees.

Vergeire recommended "symptomatic screening" of employees – identify workers who show the flu-like symptoms of COVID-19, and immediately refer them to a hospital for treatment and isolation.

Workplaces must be reorganized to observe social distancing, sanitation and hand washing stations should be readily available, and regular disinfection of the premises should be done. – Rappler.com