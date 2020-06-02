MANILA, Philippines – Another 12 Filipinos abroad tested positive for the coronavirus, raising the total number of cases overseas to 5,230, showed an update from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Tuesday, June 2.

Five new deaths were recorded in the Middle East, pushing the death toll to 347.

The confirmed cases include 2,717 Filipinos still being treated and 2,166 who already recovered.

Based on the latest data, the Middle East has the most number of cases (3,258), followed by Europe (821), the Americas (656), and Asia Pacific (495).

The highest number of deaths was seen in the Americas (150), followed by the Middle East and Africa (105).

Filipinos infected with the coronavirus are spread across 47 countries with the following breakdown per region:

Asia Pacific

13 countries included

Total: 495

Undergoing treatment: 134

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 359

Deaths: 2

Europe

16 countries included

Total: 821

Undergoing treatment: 472

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 259

Deaths: 90

Middle East and Africa

12 countries included

Total: 3,258

Undergoing treatment: 1,835

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 1,318

Deaths: 105

Americas

6 countries included

Total: 656

Undergoing treatment: 276

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 230

Deaths: 150

Of the 5,230 cases, 972 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.

In the Philippines, nearly 19,000 people have been infected by the coronavirus. These include 966 deaths and 4,063 recoveries.

The global death toll due to COVID-19 has surpassed 375,000, while 6.2 million people have been infected in over 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com