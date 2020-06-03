MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Education (DepEd) on Wednesday, June 3, warned the public against the illegal selling of learning materials online.

In a statement sent to reporters, DepEd said that they’ve been receiving reports that various learning materials are posted in “popular online selling platforms.”

"These people are using free learning materials from DepEd, and are shamelessly selling it online," said Undersecretary Alain Pascua.

The DepEd said that all learning materials will be free of charge once they become available. (READ: FAST FACTS: DepEd’s distance learning)

"All DepEd authorized and quality-assured materials are free, and they will be uploaded once finalized at the DepEd Commons where access and downloading will also be free. If they are being sold at this time, most probably these are still drafts," Pascua said.

Aside from illegal selling of learning materials, DepEd also received reports that some groups are charging fees for supposedly free webinars conducted by the department.

"All DepEd Webinars are free! We do not charge anything for these online trainings. If webinar organizers are charging participation fees, then these are neither sanctioned nor authorized by DepEd," Pascua said.

The DepEd said its employees, either teaching or non-teaching, will face appropriate administrative or criminal charges for the illegal sale of learning materials and charging fees for free webinars.

The DepEd advised the public to report these illegals acts by emailing them at action@deped.gov.ph or calling these numbers:

Mobile numbers:

0919-456-0027 (Smart)

0995-921-8461 (Globe)

Landlines:

8636-1663

8638-7530

8636-1942

8638-7529

8634-0222

8638-7531

8638-8641

8 635-9817

– Rappler.com