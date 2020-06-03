CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – The wife of the Mayor Somerado Gur of Lumbaca Unayan, Lanao del Sur, was killed in an ambush in this city on Wednesday morning, June 3.

The mayor and his driver were also hurt in the ambush carried out by motorcyle-riding gunmen in Barangay Iponan in this city, said police.

Major Ivan Viñas, Cagayan de Oro City Police Office (COCPO) spokesperson, confirmed that the mayor's wife, Rohaifa Umpara Guro, died due to multiple gunshot wounds.

Viñas said Guro, his wife, driver Dani Dayanlabi Gani, and staff member Abdul Rafi Guro were on their way to Lumbaca Unayan when riding-in-tandem gunmen opened fire at them in Zone 2, Barangay Iponan in this city.

Viñas added that the suspects were seen following the mayor’s vehicle, and then opened fire on the windows of the car where Guro and his wife were positioned.

A witness told police that after being hit, Gani managed to drive the vehicle to the Polymedic Medical Plaza in Barangay Kauswagan.

Police said the mayor was shot in the neck while the driver's neck was grazed by a bullet. The mayor's staff was unharmed.

Viñas said the COCPO is investigating the ambush.

“As of now, we are conducting investigation and Police City Police Colonel Henry Dampal has instructed our police to conduct hot pursuit operations,” he said.

Cagayan de Oro City Mayor Oscar Moreno condemned the attack.

“I condemn this kind of incident in the strongest sense. I asked the police to identify the perpetrators,” Moreno said.

He also asked the public not to speculate on the ambush until the police investigation was completed. – Rappler.com