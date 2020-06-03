MANILA, Philippines – Another 29 Filipinos abroad tested positive for the coronavirus disease, pushing the total number of confirmed cases abroad to 5,259 as of Wednesday, June 3.



The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said an additional 7 deaths were reported in the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas, bringing the death toll to 354.

The confirmed cases include 2,700 Filipinos being treated and 2,205 who have recovered from the disease.

"The DFA, through its foreign service posts, continues to monitor the status of our nationals and stands ready to assist returning Filipinos affected by the COVID-19 pandemic," the DFA said in a statement.

Cases were spread out across 49 countries, with the following breakdown per region:

Asia Pacific

13 countries included

Total: 495

Undergoing treatment: 132

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 361

Deaths: 2

Europe

16 countries included

Total: 834

Undergoing treatment: 455

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 288

Deaths: 91

Middle East and Africa

14 countries included

Total: 3,274

Undergoing treatment: 1,840

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 1,324

Deaths: 110

Americas

6 countries included

Total: 656

Undergoing treatment: 273

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 232

Deaths: 151

Of the 5,259 cases, 972 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.

In the Philippines, 19,748 people were confirmed to have been infected by the disease. The confirmed cases include 974 deaths and 4,153 recoveries.

The global death toll due to the disease surpassed 380,000 while over 6.3 million people have been infected with the disease in over 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com