29 more Filipinos abroad get coronavirus; total at 5,259
MANILA, Philippines – Another 29 Filipinos abroad tested positive for the coronavirus disease, pushing the total number of confirmed cases abroad to 5,259 as of Wednesday, June 3.
The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said an additional 7 deaths were reported in the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas, bringing the death toll to 354.
The confirmed cases include 2,700 Filipinos being treated and 2,205 who have recovered from the disease.
"The DFA, through its foreign service posts, continues to monitor the status of our nationals and stands ready to assist returning Filipinos affected by the COVID-19 pandemic," the DFA said in a statement.
Cases were spread out across 49 countries, with the following breakdown per region:
Asia Pacific
13 countries included
- Total: 495
- Undergoing treatment: 132
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 361
- Deaths: 2
Europe
16 countries included
- Total: 834
- Undergoing treatment: 455
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 288
- Deaths: 91
Middle East and Africa
14 countries included
- Total: 3,274
- Undergoing treatment: 1,840
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 1,324
- Deaths: 110
Americas
6 countries included
- Total: 656
- Undergoing treatment: 273
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 232
- Deaths: 151
Of the 5,259 cases, 972 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.
In the Philippines, 19,748 people were confirmed to have been infected by the disease. The confirmed cases include 974 deaths and 4,153 recoveries.
The global death toll due to the disease surpassed 380,000 while over 6.3 million people have been infected with the disease in over 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com