MANILA, Philippines – The University of the Philippines (UP) inched up in the latest Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings released Wednesday, June 3.

UP climbed 30 points, from 95th in 2019 to 65th in 2020.

Meanwhile, the De La Salle University, which first made it to the list in 2019, slid down to the 301-350 bracket from 251-300 in 2019.

The THE Asia University Rankings based its scores on the same indicators used in its world rankings. These include 13 performance indicators that cover teaching at 25%, research at 30%, citations at 30%, international outlook at 7.5%, and "knowledge transfer" or industry income at 7.5%.

Universities are scored on a scale of 100 according to these parameters.

Below are this year's top 10 universities in Asia according to the Times Higher Education:



Tsinghua University (China) Peking University (China) National University of Singapore (Singapore) University of Hong Kong (Hong Kong) The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Hong Kong) Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (Singapore) The University of Tokyo (Japan) Chinese University of Hong Kong (Hong Kong) Seoul National University (South Korea) University of Science and Technology of China (China)

According to the Times Higher Education, China bagged the top two universities in Asia for the first time this year, as Tsinghua University topped the list and Peking University climbed 3 places to rank second.

Japan remained the most-represented nation in the list with 110 institutions, up from 103 in 2019.

This year's rankings include 500 universities from 30 countries. – Rappler.com