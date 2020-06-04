MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced that the Filipino community in Hong Kong has no more active coronavirus cases, following the recent recovery patients who have since been discharged from the hospital.

“HK PCG (Philippine consulate general) reports that the Filipino community in Hong Kong is now officially COVID-free! Remaining COVID-positive Filipinos have recovered and been released from the hospital,” DFA Undersecretary Brigido Dulay said on Thursday, June 4.

“Hope it stays that way,” he added.

Pa-good vibes naman: HK PCG reports that the Filipino community in Hong Kong is now officially Covid-free!!Remaining Covid-positive Filipinos have recovered and been released from the hospital. Woot woot!! Hope it stays that way. @teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/6xv9pTIkWg — Dodo Dulay (@dododulay) June 3, 2020

In a statement on Thursday, the Philippine consulate general welcomed the development but likewise urged Filipinos in Hong Kong to remain alert to avoid contracting the disease.

It reminded Filipinos to practice good hygiene and frequent hand washing, wear face masks, and avoid meeting with those showing symptoms of the disease as well as crowded places.

The consulate also called on employers to respect the rest day of employees who choose stay home on their days off.

On April 1, there were 19 confirmed coronavirus cases among Filipinos in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong has 1,094 confirmed coronavirus cases, and 4 deaths as of Thursday, June 4. Of the confirmed cases, 1,039 have recovered.

There are an estimated 200,00 Filipino workers in Hong Kong, according to the Department of Labor and Employment.

As of Wednesday, the DFA reported that 5,259 Filipinos abroad were positive for the coronavirus, including 354 deaths and 2,205 recoveries. – Rappler.com