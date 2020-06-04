MANILA, Philippines – Baby Kobe, the Philippines’ youngest COVID-19 survivor, died on Thursday, June 4, his aunt confirmed to Rappler.

"Iniwan na po kami ni baby Kobe kaninang ala-una ng madaling araw (Baby Kobe left us at 1 am today)," said Rosalyn Manjares, baby Kobe's aunt.

Kobe was diagnosed with COVID-19 on April 5 when he was only 5 days old.

He was discharged from the National Children’s Hospital (NCH) in Quezon City on April 28, after 11 days of confinement.

According to Rosalyn, 3 days after his 14-day quarantine at the Ospital ng Muntinlupa, Kobe was again rushed to the NCH due to constipation.

"Binalik siya sa National Children's Hospital kasi nilagnat siya nang mataas at lumaki ang tiyan (He was brought back to the National Children's Hospital due to high fever and a bloated stomach)," Rosalyn said.

Rappler was only able to speak to Rosalyn as his father, Ronnel Manjares, was busy arranging the transport of Kobe's body from NCH to Alabang, where they lived.

In a text message to Rappler on Thursday noon, Ronnel said that they had no money for Kobe's burial expenses.

Those who want to help may reach out to Ronnel at 0951-999-2328. – Rappler.com