MANILA, Philippines – The Senate on Thursday, June 4, holds its third and final hearing on Senate Bill No. 1564 or the second installment of the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, which detailed government measures to fight the pandemic.

On Wednesday, June 3, the Senate approved the amendments to SB 1564, which essentially seeks to remove the emergency powers under the first Bayanihan Act.

If passed, the Bayanihan 2 bill would be effective upon publication until September 30, unless extended by Congress. – Rappler.com