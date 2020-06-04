MANILA, Philippines – Even under the most relaxed form of community quarantine, the elderly, children, pregnant women, and persons with certain health conditions are prohibited from leaving their homes save for work or essential activities.

The national coronavirus task force made this change to the Omnibus Guidelines through its 43rd resolution, said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on Thursday, June 4.

"The old guidelines said every household member is allowed to leave their homes [under modified general community quarantine]. There was an amendment. In Resolution No. 43, it remains that youths aged 21 years old and below, seniors 60 years old and above, can't go out subject to exception of necessities and to work," said Roque in Filipino.



Modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) is the phase after GCQ. During this phase, movie screenings, concerts, religious gatherings, sporting events, and non-essential work gatherings are allowed, as long as a 50% limit on venue capacity is observed.

All types of business operations and establishments are allowed to open and face-to-face classes are allowed in schools.

The new government resolution amends the MGCQ rule that "all persons shall be allowed outside their residence."

The change comes 4 days after most of the Philippines went under MGCQ.

Only the following areas are under GCQ until June 15:

Metro Manila

Cagayan Valley

Central Luzon

Calabarzon

Pangasinan

Albay

Central Visayas

Cebu City

Mandaue City

Davao City

Zamboanga City

