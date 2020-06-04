BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – Another jail officer from the mining town of Itogon, Benguet, and assigned at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa, tested positive of COVID-19 Thursday, June 4.

Itogon Mayor Victorio Palangdan said that the jail warden is from Labilab, Loacan barangay.

The patient is said to be 43-years-old and has been infected in Manila before his return to his hometown.

Palangdan has locked down Loacan barangay particularly in Sitios Sabkil, Tocmo, Labilab, and Bakong because of this development.

“Reported to me by (Itogon health officer) Dr. (Oliver) Guadana, that two individuals tested from close contact of the positive patient from Labilab, Loacan have 'suspicious' PCR test results (maybe a case of false-negative result) that needs subsequent repeat test,” said Palangdan.

Last Friday, May 29, a 40-year-old jail officer also assigned at NBP tested positive of COVID-19. The jail officer from Proper, Ucab, Itogon is joined by his fellow NBP personnel at the Benguet General Hospital. The two are the only active cases for Benguet.

Palangdan said that the 18 close contacts of the Ucab resident all tested negative from COVID-19. The lockdown for Ucab has been lifted.

Because of the two “suspicious” test results in Loacan, the lockdown in that barangay stays. – Rappler.com