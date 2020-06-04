CEBU, Philippines – Backriding in private motorcyles, a staple mode of transportation in the provinces, will soon be allowed despite the prevailing general community quarantine (GCQ) in Cebu province.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia signed Executive Order 19 Thursday, June 4, which gives a green light to the backriding of one passenger for motorcycles in the province.

The lifting of the ban of motorcycle backriders was agreed upon by Garcia; the League of Municipalities of the Philippines-Cebu Chapter president and Liloan town Mayor Christina Frasco; and mayors of the province's component cities, when they met with the Central Visayas offices of the Department of Transportation (DOTr), the Land Transportation Office (LTO), the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), and the Department of Interior and Local Government of Cebu Province.

Backriding will be subject to existing regulations such as the wearing of helmets, and as long as the motorcycle riders do not charge fees for the ride.

This means motorcycle-taxis or habal-habal are still prohibited in Cebu province.

The law on land transporation and traffic rules says motorcycles can only be classified as private vehicles or government vehicles.

Because the law did not provide that motorcycles can serve as public vehicles, Cebu province does not allow motorcycles-for-hire.

Garcia said she would certify as urgent to the Cebu Provincial Board an ordinance that would back up her EO.

The "no backriding policy" in areas under GCQ is part of the guidelines released by the Department of Transportation last April 30. – Rappler.com