MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs recorded 96 new cases of the coronavirus among Filipinos abroad, raising the total number of confirmed cases in this sector to 5,355 as of Thursday, June 4.

The confirmed cases include 2,788 active cases and 2,210 recoveries.

Two new deaths were also recorded in the Middle East, raising the overall overseas death toll to 357.

Latest figures put the Middle East as the region with the highest number of cases, while Asia and the Pacific recorded the least number of infections among Filipinos overseas. Meanwhile, the Americas still registered the highest number of deaths.

Cases were spread out across 49 countries, with the following breakdown per region:

Asia Pacific

13 countries included

Total: 518

Undergoing treatment: 152

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 364

Deaths: 2

Europe

16 countries included

Total: 834

Undergoing treatment: 453

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 290

Deaths: 91

Middle East and Africa

14 countries included

Total: 3,346

Undergoing treatment: 1,910

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 1,324

Deaths: 112

Americas

6 countries included

Total: 657

Undergoing treatment: 273

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 232

Deaths: 152

Of the 5,355 cases, 987 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.

As of Thursday, the Philippines counted over 20,000 people confirmed to have been infected by the disease, including 984 deaths and 4,248 recoveries.

The global death toll due to the disease has surpassed 386,000 while over 6.5 million people have been infected with the disease in over 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com