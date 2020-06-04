MANILA, Philippines – A Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey said 84% or most Filipinos believe that strict stay-at-home measures imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic "are worth it to protect people and limit the spread" of the virus.

The SWS conducted a special COVID-19 mobile phone survey among 4,010 working age Filipinos from May 4 to 10. The survey patterned its questions after the Health Tracking Poll conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation in the United States from April 15 to 20.

Results released Thursday, June 4, showed that 15% of the respondents believe that strict stay-at-home measures "are placing too many burdens on people."

The remaining 1% believe the measures are worth it and at the same time burdensome.

The Philippines imposed lockdown measures as early as mid-March, as the number of coronavirus cases in the country began increasing.

As of Thursday, the Philippines has over 20,000 cases, with 984 deaths and 4,248 recoveries.

Lockdown measures have eased starting June 1, with the following areas under general community quarantine (GCQ): Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Central Visayas, Pangasinan, Albay, Cebu City, Mandaue City, Davao City, and Zamboanga City.

The rest of the country is currently under modified GCQ, the lowest level of community quarantine enforced by the government.

At the time of the SWS survey, areas in the Philippines were under either an enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) or GCQ.

On Thursday, SWS said that the percentages of Filipinos who believe that strict stay-at-home measures are worth it are equally high in areas under ECQ (84%) and those in GCQ (83%).

Meanwhile, the percentages are slightly higher in Metro Manila (84%), Luzon (84%), and the Visayas (84%) compared to Mindanao (81%).

This view that the measures are worth it is highest among the college educated, both for those who reached some college (88%) and the college graduates (88%).

"It is 75% among non-elementary graduates, 77% among those who reached up to junior high school, [and] 83% among high school graduates," SWS said in a statement.

About 86% of women and 82% of men say the measures are worth it, while 84% to 86% of Filpinos aged 18 to 44 believe the same.

The survey was conducted using mobile and computer-assisted telephone interviewing among 4,010 respondents from the following areas: Metro Manila (294 respondents), Luzon (1,645), Visayas (792), and Mindanao (1,279).

The survey has ±2% error margins for national percentages, ±6% for Metro Manila, ±2% for Luzon, ±3% for Visayas, and ±3% for Mindanao. – Rappler.com