MANILA, Philippines – Police operatives seized P5.1 billion worth of crystal meth or shabu in a buy-bust operation in Marilao, Bulacan, on Thursday, June 4.

The Special Operations Unit 4 of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Drug Enforcement Group of the Bulacan Police Provincial Office, and the Marilao Municipal Police Station raided a warehouse at 2 Reley Street in Barangay Lias at around 3 pm.

Police confiscated 63 boxes containing around 756 kilos of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride estimated to be worth P5,140,800,000 according to a PNP spot report.

Police arrested Chinese suspect Yuwen Cai, and locals Angela Miole Tulio, and Maria Lyn Miole Tulio.

PNP chief General Archie Gamboa, who inspected the crime scene, told reporters the Chinese suspect could be the “trusted man” of a bigger drug personality.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday, June 5, congratulated the PNP and Gamboa during his televised speech aired on Friday, June 5.

“You have my snappy salute,” said Duterte. – Rappler.com