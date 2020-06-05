MANILA, Philippines – At least 155 barangay officials now face criminal complaints over alleged irregularities in the distribution of cash aid, with some of them accused of giving the subsidy to their family members.

In a taped briefing with the the President, aired Friday, June 5, Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año said they uncovered this particular anomaly as they continued filing complaints against erring barangay officials.

"Dito lumabas na 'yung mga kamag-anak, asawa, miyembro ng pamilya ng mga kapitan eh hindi naman dapat tumanggap. So lahat ng ito ay kakasuhan namin sapagkat labag po sa batas yung kanilang ginawa," the interior secretary said.

(It was revealed that relatives, spouses, and other family members received aid even though they shouldn't have. We are filing cases against them because what they did was against the law.)

The Department of the Interior and Local Government had earlier announced that the anomalies included splitting of amounts, falsification of the list, getting a cut or “tara" from beneficiaries, among others.

The Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group accused the officials of violating Republic Act 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal As One Act, and RA 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

Under the Bayanihan Act, 18 million low-income households should receive P5,000 to P8,000 from the government for two months, depending on the regional minimum wage.

The first wave was marked by discrepancies in distribution, with many of the poorest and most vulnerable getting neglected.

The second tranche of the aid has yet to be disbursed. – Rappler.com