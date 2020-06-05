CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police arrested at least 7 activists during a protest rally against the anti-terrorism bill on Friday, June 5.

The activists were arrested at the protest site near the University of the Philippines Cebu, for violating a ban on mass gatherings under GCQ, according to Cebu City police.



The rally started peacefully until the protesters were met by Cebu City police in combat gear and members of the SWAT team.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Melbert Esguerra, deputy director for administration of the Cebu City Police Office ), told reporters that the protesters would be taken to the CCPO headquarters at Camp Sotero Cabahug pending the filing of complaints.



None of those detained have been charged as of this posting.

Bayan Central Visayas confirmed that the 7 belonged to local progressive organizations in Cebu. They also said there were minors among those arrested.

Media were not allowed to see the detained activists when they went to the police office.

Videos showed cops, some in plain clothes, entering the campus and chasing down students.



The video also showed campus security guards watching as activists were being chased in the open field area of the college.

WATCH: A Cebu City police officer chases down a protestor inside the UP Cebu campus. Sourced video pic.twitter.com/8EnreCe2f0 — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) June 5, 2020

WATCH: In this video, a student activist from Cebu questions authorities “kinsa man imong gina-protektahan?” (Who are you protecting?) He also asks them why they are running after activists inside the campus. pic.twitter.com/gqMOQYxdhE — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) June 5, 2020

Under the Soto-Enrile Accord, the Philippine National Police (PNP) and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) are barred from entering any of the UP campuses without prior permission from the administration or unless they are in hot pursuit of a crime suspect.



The anti-terror bill, passed in Congress earlier this week, sparked outrage among human rights groups and concerned citizens who noted that this law will hand too much power to President Rodrigo Duterte, who has been widely criticized for his human rights record. (READ: 'Draconian' anti-terror bill, feared to be used vs gov't critics, hurdles Congress)

As of posting, at least 27 protesters were still stuck inside the campus while police were posted outside, on Gorordo Avenue.



The College Editors Guild of the Philippines condemned the arrest of the activists. "Duterte's police and military are using militaristic approach instead of heeding the people's demands," CEGP said in a statement.

UP Office of the Student Regent (UPOSR) also released a statement urging police to release the detained protestors.

"This clearly manifests how the systemic targeting of critical voices is prevalent everywhere," UPOSR said. "When those in power are not even held accountable, students like ours who are only echoing the public’s sentiments are those who are handcuffed and silenced."

Those who leave campus may still be apprehended for quarantine violations. Cebu City is under general community quarantine (GCQ) due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. – Rappler.com