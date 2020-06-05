

MANILA, Philippines – As returning overseas Filipino workers remained stranded in Metro Manila for too long, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana announced that quarantine for OFWs stuck in the capital region will be shortened to a maximum of 5 days.

Lorenzana, the overall head of the National Task Force COVID-19, gave this update to President Rodrigo Duterte during a taped address, aired on Friday, June 5.

"Napagkasunduan namin, Mr. President, na pagka-dumating 'yung OFW, maximum araw na manatali sila sa Manila ay limang araw lang," Lorenzana said. (We have agreed, Mr President, that when an OFW returns to the country, the maximum number of days he will stay in Metro Manila is 5 days only.)

"It could be less but the maximum is 5 days," he added.

Thousands of OFWs were stuck in quarantine facilities around Metro Manila beyond the mandated 14-day isolation, due to delayed test results and processing of documents. (READ: OFWs struggle through prolonged quarantine in gov’t 'VIP treatment')

On May 25, the President ordered the Department of Labor and Employment, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, and Department of Health to bring home some 24,000 OFWs.

Lorenzana explained that they are prioritizing the repatriation of OFWs and seafarers, and "don't want a repeat of the previous months."

"We have enough testing facilities now all over Metro Manila and kayang-kaya ho natin 'yung darating ngayon (we can accommodate the OFWs that will be arriving)," Lorenzana said. Earlier, the NTF said the influx of returning OFWs can overwhelm quarantine facilities.

The government is expecting over 16,000 OFWs to return to the country this June. – Rappler.com