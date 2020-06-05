MANILA, Philippines – The number of coronavirus cases in the country reached 20,626 on Friday, June 5, as the Department of Health (DOH) reported 244 more cases.

The number of deaths due to the disease inched closer to 1,000, as 3 more people succumbed to the virus, bringing the total to 987.

Meanwhile, total recoveries reached 4,339, as DOH recorded 82 more patients who beat COVID-19.

The DOH said that of the total new cases, 168 are "fresh" cases while 76 are "late" cases.

Fresh cases are confirmed test results released to the patient within the last 3 days. Late cases are test results released more than 4 days ago but were recently validated by the health department.

This reporting system would be adopted until laboratories around the country have cleared their validation backlogs.

During the Friday virtual briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario said that validating late cases is nearing its end, as only one more laboratory needed to have the results confirmed.

The recent spike in the daily tally was first recorded on May 28, when 539 additional cases were reported by DOH. A day later, the number of cases jumped to almost double at 1,046, as the department cleared 1,000 late cases by May 29.

On Friday, President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the DOH to release the sickness and death compensation to health workers affected by coronavirus within 24 hours.

Vergeire said that the DOH delivered the first compensation check to the family of a health worker who died of COVID-19 on Thursday night, June 4.

The National Task Force COVID-19 also shortened the stay of returning overseas Filipino workers transiting in Metro Manila to a maximum of 5 days, as several OFWs were stuck in the capital region due to delays in test results.

Testing czar Vince Dizon earlier said that the country's daily testing capacity is now at 41,990, but due to lack of test kits and other supplies, actual testing per day numbered only around 10,000.

Bulk orders of testing supplies due next week are expected to further increase the number of tests done. – Rappler.com