BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – Police in Kalinga are still looking for a marijuana courier who eluded a quarantine checkpoint last Saturday, May 30, by jumping into a ravine.

The police flagged down the courier, who was riding a motorcycle, in a quarantine checkpoint at Sitio Manangol, Barangay Mabilong, Lubuagan.

While the suspect was opening his bag for his identity pass, Police Staff Sergeant Prudencio Atas noticed what looked like several marijuana rolled into loaves in his bag.

Atas inquired about the suspicious baggage and the courier panicked and jumped off a nearby ravine. He reportedly landed halfway on the side of the cliff and proceeded to slide down until he reached bottom.

The police tried to pursue him but he was nowhere in sight.

Luckily, he left his motorcycle and his belongings including his ID. According to the ID, he is Rodelio Banosan. His backpack carried dried and wrapped marijuana weighing 4.3 kilos. He also had a chainsaw and change of clothings.

His red-and-white motorcycle is identified with engine number KRH00E023347 and chassis number KRH000233357.

This week, Kalinga police also arrested 3 drug couriers in Barangay Lacnog, Tabuk City.

One of the noted drug personalities in the province, known as Sixto Wacnang Ayong Jr, was caught with two sachets of suspected shabu with a street value of P70,000. Also caught were Vennie Natividad and Wakar Bayawoc Langngag, who were separately apprehended with shabu sachets amounting to P40,000. – Rappler.com