MANILA, Philippines – Four soldiers were killed and 17 others were hurt during a clash with members of the Abu Sayyaf Group in Patikul, Sulu, on Friday, June 5.

Armed Forces of the Philippines Western Mindanao Command spokesperson Major Arvin John Encinas said troops of the Philippine Army's 6th Special Forces Battalion encountered around 40 members of the Abu Sayyaf during combat operations in Sitio Lagaron in Barangay Kan-Ague, Patikul.

Encinas said the firefight lasted for less than an hour before the terrorists fled.

He said that there were still no confirmed report on casualties on the Abu Sayyaf side.

Last month, 3 Abu Sayyaf members were killed in a clash with government troops, also in Patikul. – With reports from JC Gotinga/Rappler.com