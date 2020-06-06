MANILA, Philippines – Quezon City announced that it will be giving tablets to 175,731 public high school students amid the coronavirus pandemic that has forced youths to spend at least part of the upcoming school year at home.

"The city government will provide tablets for 155,921 enrolled junior high school students and 19,810 enrolled senior high school students," said city hall in a statement on Saturday, June 6.

Meanwhile, younger kids – those in kindergarten to grade school – will get modules, learning packets with flash drives, and other printed material.

The tablets and modules will be funded by the P2.9-billion supplemental budget approved by the city's Local School Board dedicated to transitioning educational systems to the new requirements of the pandemic. (READ: Decline in enrollees: Parents cite finances, doubts about distance learning)

To curb the spread of the coronavirus, physical classes are suspended and schools ordered to implement alternative teaching methods using digital technology.

Public schools, catering to students from low-income families who may not be able to afford tablets and internet connectivity, will also be distributing modules and printed material to allow students to study at home.

Helping teachers

Apart from students, teachers will also need help in adjusting to a system in which they will depend on internet connection to reach their pupils.

Part of the additional education budget will fund internet allowance for teachers of kindergarten to grade 12 classes. It will also go to purchasing more gadgets for teachers, adding to what the Department of Education committed to providing.

"The city plans to assign gadgets to all public schools and other educational facilities that teachers can share through a shifting schedule," said QC Education Affairs Head Aly Medalla.

To prepare the city's schools for face-to-face classes, the city government says it will improve wash facilities and water supply in schools and provide goggles, face masks, alcohol, and other care packages for students. – Rappler.com