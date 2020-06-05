MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The Manila Police District (MPD) has filed rape and induced abortion complaints against one of its officers following an investigation into the allegations of a female trainee at one of its police stations.

Metro Manila police chief Major General Debold Sinas said in a statement on Thursday, June 4, that the complaints were filed against Captain Heherson Zambale of the Sta Cruz police station under the MPD, along with his wife Aliah and two Jane Does before the Manila City Prosecutor’s Office on Monday, June 1.

“We will not tolerate such acts in our organization and we will continue to cleanse the ranks of NCRPO in support to the priority program of our Chief, PNP, Police General Archie Francisco F. Gamboa. As policemen, we are bound to enforce the law, protect the abused, and ensure that the public can depend and rely on us 24/7,” he said.

Sinas said that the victim alleged that the rape incident happened on March 7.

MPD chief Brigadier General Rolando Fernandez Miranda reported to Sinas that the allegation was investigated 3 weeks ago, and that he immediately ordered the relief of Zambale and the recall of his firearm pending investigation.

The MPD’s Women and Children Protection Division (WCPD) formally investigated the case on May 8, after the complainant personally appeared at the MPD and gave her statement.

“Upon substantiating her complaint with a medical certificate last May 28, 2020, the WCPD of MPD formally filed a complaint of rape (R.A. 8353) and induced abortion against Police Captain Heherson Zambale to include his wife, Mrs Aliah Zambale, as co-conspirator and two Jane Does before the Manila City Prosecutor's Office last June 1, 2020,” Sinas said.

He added that the police officer would also face an administrative case.

Following the incident, Sinas said he ordered all district directors and chiefs of police to terminate the practice of accepting OJTs.

“From now on, all request for On-the-Job-Training (OJT) must strictly be forwarded to the Regional Learning and Doctrine Development Division (RLDDD) to be validated by Regional Intelligence Division (RID) for Complete Background Investigation,” he said.

Sinas issued the statement after the Daily Tribune reported about the complaint filed by the 22-year-old trainee, who accused Zambale of raping her and then later forcing her to get an abortion. – Rappler.com