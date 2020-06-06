MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) reported that as of Saturday, June 5, there are 21,340 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country.

The DOH also reported that the number of deaths due to the coronavirus disease are inching close to a thousand, with 7 new deaths on Saturday, for a total of 994.

The Philippines recorded 714 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, of which 350 are fresh cases and 364 are late cases.

The DOH has adopted a system of reporting which ones are fresh and which ones are late cases – late cases meaning results that came out 5 days or older but were only validated recently.

For the fresh cases, 104 are from Metro Manila, and 171 are from Region 7. For the late cases, 140 are from Metro Manila and 224 are scattered elsewhere.

The DOH also reported 111 new recoveries, raising the total to 4,441.

Schools are gearing up for the reopening of classes amid uncertainties over the virus.

The Department of Education (DepEd) will shift to a distance learning approach, but said it expected enrollment rates to fall.

Over 5 million students have enrolled so far from June 1 to 5, which is less than a fifth of last year's 27.7 million students.

President Rodrigo Duterte himself wondered aloud if the Philippine education system is ready for distance learning.

Duterte's emergency powers under the Bayanihan To Heal As One Act expired when the Senate adjourned sine sine die on Thursday, June 4.

The Constitution states that emergency powers granted by Congress to the President will cease once session adjourns.

The Congress is poised to pass another similar law for Duterte, which will contain pretty much the same emergency power provisions. – Rappler.com