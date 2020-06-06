CITY OF BACOOR, Cavite. - A coastal sitio here was placed on lockdown by the local government starting 12 midnight of June 4, Thursday, due to a coronavirus outbreak.

Sitio Aroma in Barangay Zapote 5 has been closed according to Mayor Lani Mercado-Revilla. Local residents are not allowed to go out until June 15.

Lieutenant Colonel Vicente Cabatingan, local police chief here, assigned cops to guard the area with the assistance of local peace-keeping watchmen or village tanod.

The local government said it would provide relief goods to residents of Sitio Aroma throughout the lockdown.

The Barangay Health Emergency Response Team (BHERT) has been conducting contact tracing in the area. Family members of the COVID patients are scheduled to undergo rapid testing, a local health official here said.

Together with the lockdown, a localized liquor and gambling bans are also imposed in Sitio Aroma.

All but one entry and exit point is allowed during the lockdown.

Bacoor City has 129 COVID-19 cases, 4 of which are from Sitio Aroma as of June 4, 2020.

As of Saturday, the country has 21,340 COVID-19 infections, said the DOH. The death toll was at 994. – Rappler.com